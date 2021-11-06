Love story for Nov. 7

But LaFleur and his offensive coaches have seen growth from a year ago, when Love, with COVID-19 having forced the entire offseason program into the virtual realm, struggled mightily in training camp, had no preseason games to play in and never even got to wear his No. 10 jersey on a game day, having been the inactive third quarterback for all 18 games (including playoffs).

“I was talking with my wife about it. She’s all excited for his opportunity, and I’m going, ‘You know, he’s still a rookie.’ She (said), ‘No, he’s not,’” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “For us, for how many games he’s started — it’s his first one. So in a sense, it’s almost like a rookie, but with a whole year of training before he’s had to actually go out there. I think that is going to be a huge benefit.

“To be able to go a whole year watching Aaron do it last year to now coming into this year, his growth has been a ton. Even the stuff that he did in the preseason was so huge. That’s so valuable, all that experience.”

Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who has worked with Love more than any other coach, including extended after-practice sessions last season to make up for the lost offseason, said Love came out of Utah State with so much to learn, but that his growth since the season started has been rapid—both mentally and physically.