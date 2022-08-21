Love making strides in sophomore year with the Packers

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s view began to change a couple of weeks ago.

As the Green Bay Packers head coach watched Jordan Love live in practice, and again on film later in the day, he began to see the 2020 first-round pick through a different prism — one where steadiness had replaced mercurial play, where confidence had replaced uncertainty.

The next day he saw the same. And the day after that. And the day after that.

Surely, LaFleur didn’t see a finished quarterbacking product, anything in the same stratosphere of the four-time NFL MVP ahead of Love on the Packers’ depth chart. But LaFleur also didn’t see the indecisive, inaccurate, sometimes overwhelmed kid he’d watched the previous two summers.

“We started seeing him string a couple (good) practices together, and that consistency started showing up more and more,” LaFleur recalled.

Now, with three weeks of training-camp practices, a pair of joint sessions with the New Orleans Saints and two preseason games in the books, Love is looking more and more like a quarterback with a future.

The next-in-line Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback after Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers? Let’s not get crazy here.

A fully formed, ready-for-prime-time NFL starter? Probably not, if we’re being truthful.

A capable backup who could get the Packers through a challenging stretch if catastrophe hit and Rodgers missed time? Maybe, although even that is hard to say for certain given the innate drawbacks to assessing a quarterback based on preseason play.

But, with the Sept. 11 regular-season opener fast approaching, what LaFleur sees is this: A different player than the dude who wore No. 10 the past two years.

“I don’t know how you guys see it, but the way I see it — and seeing it on a daily basis — I think he’s light years ahead of where he was a year ago,” LaFleur said after watching Love play into the fourth quarter of Friday night’s 20-10 exhibition victory over the Saints.

“I think if you asked our guys in that locker room, every one of them would tell you they’ve got a lot of confidence in him. And I think we would all agree in that locker room, he’s one of the most improved guys over the last year.

“I see a much more decisive player out there. I think that’s going to lead to a much more effective player.”

That’s not to say Love doesn’t have miles to go in his journey toward fulfilling the expectations that come with being a first-round pick — especially one that the still-new general manager traded up to select and did so just as Rodgers was getting into the lucrative contract extension he’d signed with two years left on his previous deal.

Love still has bouts of inaccuracy, moments where he reverts to his old habits and abandons his improved fundamentals, and his mental Rolodex of defensive looks isn’t as extensive as what Rodgers has accumulated over his last 14 years as a starter.

“I think he’s taken some really significant steps, not only in the offense and his confidence in it, but (in) seeing things before they happen, which I think is important,” GM Brian Gutekunst said. “But he’s got to continue taking the next step.”

Asked about LaFleur’s “light years” assessment, Love replied, “I feel definitely a lot better than I have in the past two years. I just feel more confident, more comfortable back there. It’s my third year in the offense, second year getting game reps, so I definitely just feel a lot more comfortable.”

On the stat sheet through two games, Love has completed 25 of 48 passes (52.1%) for 289 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for a passer rating of 65.4.

For comparison’s sake — while keeping in mind that the 2020 preseason was canceled because of COVID-19 and Love played in only two preseason games last year because of a shoulder injury — Rodgers’ third preseason saw him complete 37 of 59 passes (62.7%) for 382 yards with three TDs, no INTs and a 98.3 rating.

“He’s doing some really good things. It just comes down to fundamentals,” Rodgers said during an in-game interview on the Packers TV network. “When he’s playing with good fundamentals and throwing the ball on time, he’s accurate. And he can make a lot of plays in this league.”

In the opener at San Francisco, LaFleur absolved Love of two of the three interceptions he threw because they ricocheted off of his intended receiver’s hands (Tyler Davis) or were wrestled away from his receiver after the ball should have been caught (Romeo Doubs).

And on Friday night against the Saints, Packers would-be pass catchers dropped five passes by unofficial count, making Love’s numbers (12 of 24 for 113 yards, one touchdown, 77.3 rating) less impressive than the game film will. Love’s second-half numbers (3 of 8, 20 yards) also dragged him down statistically after a very good first half (9 of 16, 93 yards, 94.0 rating).

“I thought there was a lot of good. I know the numbers don’t necessarily reflect probably how I feel,” LaFleur said. “I saw a guy that was not only making some off-schedule plays, running around, but there were a couple of times we weren’t great in protection, and he stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm.”

Amazingly, among Love’s best throws — he had a 21-yard strike to Juwann Winfree, a 17-yard deep cross to Romeo Doubs and a 4-yard touchdown to Doubs on a fade route — were balls that weren’t completed: A downfield corner route on which Doubs got turned around to prevent a 32-yard completion; an escape artist-quality scramble drill incompletion into the end zone to Patrick Taylor that he put where only Taylor could get it on third-and-goal; and a perfectly placed left sideline deep ball that would have been a 38-yard gain to Samori Toure had Toure not dropped it.

“I’ve been really pleased with Jordan — his command in the huddle, his command with the groups he’s in. He’s taken charge,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “You really see him taking the next step, so that’s been impressive. He just looks much more confident in the pocket.

“You can tell he’s understanding everything. Instead of just, ‘What’s my job?’ now he’s thinking about what the defense is doing. He’s doing a really good job. It’s fun to see him have success.”

Love will have one more exhibition game in which to show his improvement on Thursday night in Kansas City, with LaFleur at least mulling the possibility of playing his starters, perhaps even Rodgers. Then, as long as the soon-to-be 39-year-old Rodgers stays healthy, Love will be relegated to mop-up duty and clipboard-carrying.

But if called upon, he believes he’s far more prepared to step in. He has taken one of LaFleur’s truisms to heart — “Indecisive equals ineffective” — and is reaping the rewards.

“I think for me I’ve gotten more comfortable being decisive and being able to let it rip and not kind of waiting and being hesitant for a play to open up,” Love said. “I think it just comes from being comfortable with the offense, understanding where the receiver’s going to be, what plays are good versus certain coverages. I think I’ve definitely been taking some steps in that direction.”