RACINE — Blue is the color of love this time around.

Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave., has rolled out its special Valentine’s Day menu for the next two days, including a one-night only themed menu Saturday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant will have a menu filled with craft coffee drinks, specialty cocktails, and sweets dedicated to Valentine’s day.

Some of the options on the menu include blueberry and Rooibos tea donuts, strawberry shortcake waffles and creme brulee French toast.

Blue Bear has done a menu like this for the last four years, about a year before Alysa Santoro-Schulte took over daily operations from her parents, who have moved on to running a Blue Bear in Door County.

“We always do a holiday menu,” Santoro-Schulte said. “We do a New Year’s menu and an Easter menu, just something to switch up stuff for us and for the customers. It’s fun to make some specialty drinks once in a while.”

Santoro-Schulte and the front of house staff come up with most of the special holiday items they offer throughout the year, often taking ideas from the internet and tweaking them to fit the restaurant’s method of preparation, since everything is made from scratch.

“It really helps them sell things if they make them,” Santoro-Schulte said.

Everything from the syrup that tops the strawberry shortcake iced coffee to the marshmallows that are toasted on top of the toffee hazelnut mocha is prepared in house.

Some of the items, like the marshmallows and the sugared custard on top of the creme brulee, are torched in front of the customers.

One of Santoro-Schulte’s favorite menu items is the strawberry shortcake waffle. Many people have told her and staff that they should make waffles again, so she is excited to bring them back for a short time.

While the menu is a change of pace from Blue Bear’s usual offerings, it can be a sweet surprise for new customers like Chris Walkowski, who was passing by Racine on his way home to Michigan.

“OK, those marshmallows are where it’s at,” Walkowski said as he took a bite of of the marshmallow swimming on top of his pecan toffee mocha that was paired with his Ruben sandwich.

The special menu on Saturday will feature special dishes for all diets, including vegan and gluten free. The dinner is a three course menu with about five options per plate, including braised short rib or vegan lasagna with a blood orange olive oil cake for dessert. Reservations are not required but are recommended.

On Monday and Tuesday, Blue Bear’s bakery location at 622 Three Mile Road, will have a special bakery pop up with Valentine’s Day-themed desserts and dipped chocolates. To pre-order bakery items, visit bit.ly/3XsbQDD.

