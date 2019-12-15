Louisville warms up in the desert

RUTGERS 68, NO. 22 SETON HALL 48: Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights beat the Pirates 68-48 in the Garden State Hardwood Classic at Piscataway, N.J.

Powell did not return to the Seton Hall bench in the second half. Sixth in the country at 22.9 points per game, Powell didn’t score his first points until nearly 10 minutes into the game. He finished with six points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Harper won the Joe Calabrese Award — named in honor of the late journalist who covered the rivalry for 38 years — as the most valuable player. He had two early alley-oop dunks. Akwasi Yeboah added 14 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers (8-3).

Quincy McKnight led Seton Hall (6-4) with 11 points. They have lost two in a row.

Top 10 women

NO. 3 OREGON 81, LONG BEACH STATE 45: Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 3 Oregon rolled past Long Beach State at Long Beach, Calif.