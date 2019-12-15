Louisville warms up in the desert

Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and No. 1 Louisville shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky 99-67 on Saturday at Tucson, Ariz.
After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic behind 34% shooting, the Cardinals (10-1) responded with baskets from all over the floor. They made 34 of 54 from the field, including 9 of 19 from long range.
Enoch made his first seven attempts and grabbed six rebounds as Louisville controlled the Colonels (3-7) 35-24 on the boards. Malik Williams made a pair of 3s for 11 points with six rebounds.
Ty Taylor had 13 points, Tre King 12 and Jacquess Hobbs and Jomaru Brown nine each for EKU.
NO. 2 KANSAS 98, KANSAS CITY 57: David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Kansas overwhelmed Kansas City in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (9-1), who shrugged off a slow start to beat their neighbors from down Interstate 70 for the eighth time in as many meetings. Kansas led 43-24 at halftime, built on the advantage early in the second half and never looked back as it gazes toward a potential No. 1 ranking Monday.
Javan White and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. scored 12 apiece for the Roos (5-7), who committed 22 turnovers and struggled all night with the Jayhawks' length.
NO. 10 OREGON 71, NO. 5 MICHIGAN 70, OT: Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and Oregon outlasted Michigan at Ann Arbor, Mich.
In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan's Zavier Simpson toward the end of the second half and in overtime. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines (8-3) lost their second straight game.
Oregon (8-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand an extended Michigan charge. Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.
Franz Wagner led Michigan with 21 points.
NO. 6 GONZAGA 84, NO. 15 ARIZONA 80: Corey Kispert scored 18 points, Filip Petrusev added 16 and Gonzaga withstood Arizona's furious late rally at Tucson, Ariz.
The Zags (11-1) fought through a tense first half and shut down Arizona during two second-half runs to go up 80-65 with 2:12 left.
After struggling most of the night, Arizona (10-2) went on a 15-1 run to pull within two, but Gonzaga's Ryan Woolridge sealed it by hitting two free throws with 1.7 seconds left.
Joel Ayayi added 15 points as Gonzaga won its 10th straight road game to extend the nation's longest active streak.
Nnaji had 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Josh Green added 17 points for Arizona, which shot 8 for 30 from 3-point range.
NO. 8 KENTUCKY 67, GEORGIA TECH 53: Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead Kentucky past Georgia Tech at Lexington, Ky.
The Wildcats (8-1) won their sixth straight game going into a two-game trip to Las Vegas ahead of their Christmas break.
Hagans scored eight of Kentucky's first 11 points and led the Wildcats with 11 points in the first half. Hagans finished with seven assists and seven rebounds. Immanuel Quickley tied a career high with 16 points, Nick Richards scored 12 and Keion Brooks Jr. contributed 10 points off the bench.
Moses Wright led the Yellow Jackets (4-4) with 13 points.
NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 72, OAKLAND 49: Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds, Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists and Michigan State beat Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Henry was the only Spartan to reach double figures as Michigan State (7-3) struggled to hit shots in an NBA arena.
Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (5-6) with 10 points. The Golden Grizzlies, who have come close to upsetting their in-state rivals with 3-point shooting in the past, shot just 26%, including 31% on 3-pointers.
RUTGERS 68, NO. 22 SETON HALL 48: Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights beat the Pirates 68-48 in the Garden State Hardwood Classic at Piscataway, N.J.
Powell did not return to the Seton Hall bench in the second half. Sixth in the country at 22.9 points per game, Powell didn’t score his first points until nearly 10 minutes into the game. He finished with six points on 3-of-9 shooting.
Harper won the Joe Calabrese Award — named in honor of the late journalist who covered the rivalry for 38 years — as the most valuable player. He had two early alley-oop dunks. Akwasi Yeboah added 14 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers (8-3).
Quincy McKnight led Seton Hall (6-4) with 11 points. They have lost two in a row.
Top 10 women
NO. 3 OREGON 81, LONG BEACH STATE 45: Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 3 Oregon rolled past Long Beach State at Long Beach, Calif.
Ionescu scored 15 points in the first quarter, going 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range, as the Ducks (8-1) jumped out to a 31-12 lead. Her 3-pointer with 1 second in remaining in the quarter was right in front of Kobe Bryant, who was sitting courtside.
Reserve Jaz Shelley scored a season-high 17 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range. She and Ionescu played 30 minutes apiece and were the only Ducks to score in double figures. No other Oregon player was on the floor longer than 22 minutes as coach Kelly Graves gave his reserves some extended action.
Jasmine Hardy led Long Beach State (3-7) with 11 points off the bench. Shanaijah Davison and Ma'Qhi Berry scored 10 apiece.
NO. 4 OREGON STATE 75, UTAH STATE 46: Mikayla Pivec had 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Oregon State improved to 9-0 by beating Utah State at Corvallis, Ore.
Destiny Slocum had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Beavers. They are off to their best start since 2014-15, when they won 10 straight to open the season.
Freshman Taylor Jones had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon State led by as many as 32 points.
Lindsey Jensen-Baker led Utah State (3-6) with 19 points. It was the Aggies' third straight loss.