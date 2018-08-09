Wisconsin Lottery numbers drawn Thursday:

5 Card Cash: JH-8C-7D-9H-7S

Badger 5: 10-14-15-20-26

SuperCash: 4-7-10-14-28-35

Daily Pick 3: 3-3-1

Daily Pick 4: 9-8-2-0

