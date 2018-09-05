These numbers were drawn Wednesday, Sept. 5:

5 Card Cash: KS-6D-3S-7S-10S

Megabucks: 19-29-33-34-42-49

SuperCash: 23-26-29-33-35-39, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 03-08-13-15-20

Daily Pick 3: 7-9-6

Daily Pick 4: 0-4-6-6

Powerball: 6-15-50-59-60 Poweball: 13 Power Play: 2X

