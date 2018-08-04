Saturday, Aug. 4

Daily Pick 3: 2-6-8

Daily Pick 4: 5-2-9-5

5 Card Cash: AC-JS-8C-9H-4S

Megabucks: 04-19-23-32-42-48

SuperCash: 05-08-09-14-22-27, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 04-05-13-26-29

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments