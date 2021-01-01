Lottery
Here's when to watch Alex Trebek's final new 'Jeopardy' episodes, with highlights that promise to be memorable.
The Dick's Sporting Goods location at Southland Center, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, is scheduled to close permanently Jan. 16.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes and motorists in need of assistance that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.
The officer saw a bullet hole and found the bullet struck a bag of cookies and then a bag chips. Had the bullet continued on its trajectory, the officer said it would have continued through a wall directly toward two sleeping children.
Pedestrian struck by car while walking on Six Mile Road Wednesday night was hit by two different vehicles
Flight for Life was called to near the intersection of Six Mile Road and Beechnut Drive, just west of Highway 31's intersection with Six Mile, after a car struck a pedestrian after dark Wednesday.
There is an ongoing investigation into possible embezzlement from the Racine County Command Staff Association, a union representing sergeants and lieutenants, but not rank-and-file deputies, of the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
CALEDONIA — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted an elder, throwing multiple objects at her.
There’s a 100% chance for precipitation overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in the form of snow before 3 a.m., then snow possibly mixed with freezing rain, through much of southern Wisconsin.
The City and my administration do not discriminate against veterans. To do so would violate city, state, and federal laws. As importantly, to …
“We’ve been able to come out of it in a good way,” Sebastian's General Manager Cory Sebastian said, noting how the restaurant has been supported by some who order takeout daily. “We’ve been able to come out of it (COVID) alive.”