Lottery
Lottery

Thursday, Dec. 31

All or Nothing Evening: 1-2-3-5-6-7-9-12-17-18-20

All or Nothing Midday: 2-3-6-10-13-15-16-17-18-19-20

Pick 3 Evening: 9-6-4

Pick 3 Midday: 4-3-0

Pick 4 Evening: 2-7-2-3

Pick 4 Midday: 8-2-9-0

SuperCash: 5-8-24-26-35-36, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-4-7-24-25

