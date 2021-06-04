 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lottery
0 Comments

Lottery

  • 0

Thursday, June 3

All or Nothing Evening: 02-06-08-09-10-11-14-17-19-20-22

All or Nothing Midday: 01-02-03-06-11-12-13-14-16-17-21

Pick 3 Midday: 2-6-9

Pick 3 Evening: 0-7-2

Pick 4 Midday: 5-8-5-4

Pick 4 Evening: 7-8-9-8

SuperCash: 6-18-21-25-28-36, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 2-8-17-22-24

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News