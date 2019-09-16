Sunday, Sept. 15

Pick 3: 2-1-0

Pick 4: 5-8-9-1

SuperCash: 9-10-11-15-17-38  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 8-15-17-22-26

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-6-7-9-16-18-19-20-21

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

