Friday, Sept. 20

Pick 3: 4-2-2

Pick 4: 7-4-4-5

SuperCash: 8-15-19-36-37-38 Doubler: No

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Badger 5: 14-17-18-22-29

All or Nothing: 1-4-7-9-12-15-16-19-20-21-22

Mega Millions: 23-24-42-48-53 Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2 $211 million

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments