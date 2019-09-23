Sunday, Sept. 22

Pick 3: 3-7-5

Pick 4: 0-5-5-2

SuperCash: 2-8-10-15-16-17 Doubler: No.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Badger 5: 8-13-19-25-29

All or Nothing: 1-2-4-5-6-7-10-11-12-20-21

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments