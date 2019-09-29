Saturday, September 28

All or Nothing: 1-4-5-6-9-12-14-18-19-20-22

Megabucks: 13-27-30-40-41-44 $4.6 million

SuperCash: 2-6-8-15-21-27 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 3-4-5-11-22

Pick 3: 3-0-7

Pick 4: 9-1-7-3

Powerball: 15-23-34-51-55 Ball: 4 Power Play: 2 $50 million

