Thursday, Sept. 26

Pick 3: 3-3-0

Pick 4: 3-2-9-0

SuperCash: 3-18-25-27-28-31 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 4-6-21-23-31

All or Nothing: 2-4-5-7-8-9-10-14-16-18-22

Friday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

