Sunday, Sept. 29

Pick 3: 1-4-9

Pick 4: 4-2-0-5

SuperCash: 5-9-13-16-28-30 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 4-14-15-29-30

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-4-7-8-10-11-15-16-17

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

