Tuesday, Oct. 22

All or Nothing: 01-02-07-08-10-11-14-16-17-18-20

Badger 5: 10-11-12-13-22

Mega Millions: 05-11-14-23-25, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

Pick 3: 7-8-5

Pick 4: 3-5-3-5

SuperCash: 05-18-20-21-37-39, Doubler: No

Wednesday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

