Friday, Oct. 4

Pick 3: 2-4-5

Pick 4: 7-4-4-0

SuperCash: 1-5-6-26-30-35  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 2-4-15-19-26

All or Nothing: 2-3-5-6-9-10-12-13-14-15-22

Mega Millions: 11-38-44-48-70  Ball: 17  Megaplier: 2  $55 million

Saturday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

