Thursday, Oct. 17

Pick 3: 0-2-9

Pick 4: 4-5-9-8

SuperCash: 14-16-22-23-25-38 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 15-16-17-26-31

All or Nothing: 2-4-6-9-10-11-17-18-19-20-22

Friday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

