Sunday, Oct. 13

Pick 3: 1-5-8

Pick 4: 9-4-8-4

SuperCash: 2-8-14-18-22-31  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 5-7-15-16-20

All or Nothing: 1-2-4-6-8-11-13-14-15-17-20

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

