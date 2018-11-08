Thursday, Nov. 8:

5 Card Cash

5C-10C-4D-8H-10H

SuperCash

14-18-24-25-28-38, Doubler: N

Badger 5

01-15-18-25-26

Daily Pick 3

5-0-5

Daily Pick 4

5-6-9-2

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

