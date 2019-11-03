Saturday, Nov. 2

Pick 3: 3-7-6

Pick 4: 4-8-1-7

SuperCash: 15-23-25-29-34-36  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-5-9-10-24

All or Nothing: 1-3-9-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-20

Megabucks: 13-36-38-42-45-46  $5.7 million

Powerball: 3-23-32-37-58 Ball: 2 Power Play: 2 $40 million

