Sunday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to:
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Worker killed in fall at future Oak Creek Amazon site was Kansasville man
-
Four suspects allegedly kidnapped Wells Fargo employee to gain entry for robbery
-
Caledonia Casey's is 'on hold for unforeseen reasons'
-
Man who died in Spring Street hit-and-run identified
-
Family wants video, audio of Tyrese West's fatal shooting
Tell us what you think
Should a citizenship question be on the 2020 Census?
You voted:
Print Ads
Office
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
262-554-0880
Currently Open
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.