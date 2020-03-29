Lottery: March 29, 2020
Lottery: March 29, 2020

Friday, March 27Pick 3: 4-2-8

Pick 4: 5-4-0-5

SuperCash: 8-22-24-27-29-37 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-5-11-18-26

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-6-7-10-13-14-15-17-22

Mega Millions: 3-25-28-50-60 Ball: 1 Megaplier: 4 $107 million

Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6
Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6

A total of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm announced Tuesday afternoon, up 41 cases from Monday's total.

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County did not increase and is still at five people. Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases with 219, followed by Dane County with 72 and Waukesha County with 31. Kenosha County has 13 cases, up from five on Saturday. Walworth County has four confirmed cases. 

No new deaths were reported in Wisconsin so the state total remains at five people. The three most recent deaths all occurred in Milwaukee County. The first two deaths were in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a "Safer at Home" order statewide.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 8,694 total COVID-19 tests had been completed in Wisconsin, with 8,237 coming back negative, according to DHS.

Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations
Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations

Law enforcement will not be randomly stopping vehicles to ask where they are going, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement is more likely to intervene if there are crowds, flagrant violations or employees being asked to report to work in-person where the business is not supposed to be open or appropriate social distancing precautions are not taking place. 

