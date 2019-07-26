Thursday, July 25

Pick 3: 9-8-8

Pick 4: 7-6-7-6

SuperCash: 1-2-18-26-28-36 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 7-11-14-18-31

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-4-8-9-12-13-15-16-17

Friday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments