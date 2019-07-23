Monday, July 22

Pick 3: 9-5-4

Pick 4: 1-7-5-1

SuperCash: 8-12-22-28-32-33  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 3-12-14-15-25

All or Nothing: 1-2-6-10-11-12-13-16-18-19-22

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

