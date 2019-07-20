Friday, July 19

Pick 3: 2-1-6

Pick 4: 8-8-1-1

SuperCash: 5-8-20-29-30-36  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 3-13-18-25-31

All or Nothing: 2-4-5-6-9-10-11-12-13-18-21

Mega Millions: 16-18-28-33-67  Ball: 14  Megaplier: 3  $154 million

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments