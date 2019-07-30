Monday, July 29

Pick 3: 0-1-5

Pick 4: 3-6-8-1

SuperCash: 4-6-15-17-34-38  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 5-16-20-21-30

All or Nothing: 5-6-8-11-14-15-16-17-18-19-22

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments