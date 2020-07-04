Lottery: July 5, 2020
0 comments
Lottery

Lottery: July 5, 2020

  • 0

Thursday, July 2

Pick 3: 3-8-1

Pick 4: 5-5-6-2

Pick 3 Midday: 5-1-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-0-3-9

SuperCash: 6-13-24-26-28-36  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 2-3-19-23-25

All or Nothing Evening: 3-5-7-11-12-14-15-16-19-20-22

All or Nothing Midday: 2-4-6-8-9-10-12-16-19-21-22

Friday, July 3

Pick 3: 1-2-0

Pick 4: 9-1-1-9

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-0

Pick 4 Midday: 5-1-9-5

SuperCash: 1-5-7-11-33-35  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 8-9-20-26-31

All or Nothing Evening: 1-2-3-5-7-8-12-19-20-21-22

All or Nothing Midday: 4-5-7-9-11-13-14-15-18-20-22

Mega Millions: 20-40-44-45-50  Ball: 24  Megaplier: 2  $73 million

Saturday's Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News