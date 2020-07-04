Lottery: July 5, 2020

Thursday, July 2
Pick 3: 3-8-1
Pick 4: 5-5-6-2
Pick 3 Midday: 5-1-0
Pick 4 Midday: 6-0-3-9
SuperCash: 6-13-24-26-28-36 Doubler: No
Badger 5: 2-3-19-23-25
All or Nothing Evening: 3-5-7-11-12-14-15-16-19-20-22
All or Nothing Midday: 2-4-6-8-9-10-12-16-19-21-22
Friday, July 3
Pick 3: 1-2-0
Pick 4: 9-1-1-9
Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-0
Pick 4 Midday: 5-1-9-5
SuperCash: 1-5-7-11-33-35 Doubler: No
Badger 5: 8-9-20-26-31
All or Nothing Evening: 1-2-3-5-7-8-12-19-20-21-22
All or Nothing Midday: 4-5-7-9-11-13-14-15-18-20-22
Mega Millions: 20-40-44-45-50 Ball: 24 Megaplier: 2 $73 million
Saturday's Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
