Lottery for April 10
Lottery

Lottery for April 10

  • 0

Wednesday, April 8:

Daily Pick 3

6-3-7

Daily Pick 4

6-1-7-0

All or Nothing

1-2-6-7-8-9-10-11-14-16-20

Badger 5

5-10-17-21-25; Jackpot: $45,000

SuperCash

3-6-13-25-31-33, Doubler: No

Megabucks

6-9-19-30-40-42; Jackpot: $10.2 million

Powerball

2-37-39-48-54, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3; Jackpot: $20 million

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

