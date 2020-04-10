Lottery for April 10

Wednesday, April 8:
Daily Pick 3
6-3-7
Daily Pick 4
6-1-7-0
All or Nothing
1-2-6-7-8-9-10-11-14-16-20
Badger 5
5-10-17-21-25; Jackpot: $45,000
SuperCash
3-6-13-25-31-33, Doubler: No
Megabucks
6-9-19-30-40-42; Jackpot: $10.2 million
Powerball
2-37-39-48-54, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3; Jackpot: $20 million
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
