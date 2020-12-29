 Skip to main content
Lottery: Dec. 30, 2020
Lottery: Dec. 30, 2020

Monday, Dec. 29

All or Nothing Evening: 1-2-4-5-6-9-14-16-17-18-20

All or Nothing Midday: 2-3-4-7-9-12-14-16-17-19-21

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-1

Pick 4 Midday: 5-3-2-9

SuperCash: 4-7-14-21-33-39 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 6-8-16-25-28

Pick 3: 2-8-6

Pick 4: 5-7-4-9

