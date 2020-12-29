Lottery: Dec. 30, 2020
The Dick's Sporting Goods location at Southland Center, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, is scheduled to close permanently Jan. 16.
Four Milwaukee teens have been charged following Saturday's armed robbery of Best Buy, one of multiple thefts reported across the county during the holiday season, which often carries with it a rise in property crime.
The officer saw a bullet hole and found the bullet struck a bag of cookies and then a bag chips. Had the bullet continued on its trajectory, the officer said it would have continued through a wall directly toward two sleeping children.
There is an ongoing investigation into possible embezzlement from the Racine County Command Staff Association, a union representing sergeants and lieutenants, but not rank-and-file deputies, of the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Let this serve as a reminder this holiday season: DRIVE SAFE!
A Dodge County judge ruled in favor of the city of Beaver Dam in court cases over the Common Council’s refusal to renew the liquor license for Johnny’s Lounge.
The City and my administration do not discriminate against veterans. To do so would violate city, state, and federal laws. As importantly, to …
A Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then was arrested while allegedly trying to steal more alcohol, on the same day.
Racine SWAT team reports taking shooting suspect into custody before 5 a.m. today; victim in serious condition
The victim of a shooting is reported to be in serious condition after being shot at around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street in Racine Monday night.
There’s a 100% chance for precipitation overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in the form of snow before 3 a.m., then snow possibly mixed with freezing rain, through much of southern Wisconsin.