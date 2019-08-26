Sunday, Aug. 25

Pick 3: 3-2-0

Pick 4: 4-2-1-2

SuperCash: 1-3-4-29-30-32  Doubler: No

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Badger 5: 10-15-18-21-29

All or Nothing: 3-4-5-8-9-12-13-17-19-21-22

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments