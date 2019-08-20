Monday, Aug. 20

Mega Millions: 08-14-25-51-63, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

Pick 3: 1-5-8

Pick 4: 3-0-6-6

SuperCash: 02-09-18-20-27-33, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 16-22-23-28-31

All or Nothing: 02-04-05-07-09-12-13-17-18-21-22

Wednesday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

