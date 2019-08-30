Thursday, August 29

Pick 3: 4-1-4

Pick 4: 1-1-5-3

SuperCash: 9-10-11-28-29-34 Doubler: No

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Badger 5: 8-18-23-24-31

All or Nothing: 2-3-6-8-11-12-13-16-17-19-22

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments