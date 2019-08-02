Thursday, August 1

Pick 3: 8-3-2

Pick 4: 1-3-7-2

SuperCash: 4-12-15-24-28-32 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-9-10-13-19

All or Nothing: 1-2-4-6-9-10-12-14-15-18-19

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

