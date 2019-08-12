Sunday, August 11

Pick 3: 4-4-4

Pick 4: 9-5-2-6

SuperCash: 3-17-23-28-30-38 Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 1-2-4-6-28

All or Nothing: 1-2-4-6-7-9-10-14-18-20-22

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

