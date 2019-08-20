Monday, Aug. 19

Pick 3: 6-1-0

Pick 4: 3-4-1-8

SuperCash: 4-10-12-16-21-25  Doubler: No

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Badger 5: 4-10-15-24-29

All or Nothing: 1-05-06-07-08-09-13-16-18-19-20

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments