Friday, Aug. 23

Pick 3: 9-5-6

Pick 4: 2-6-2-4

SuperCash: 1-6-18-23-24-31 Doubler: No

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Badger 5: 1-11-18-19-30

All or Nothing: 1-6-7-9-10-11-12-16-18-20-21

Mega Millions: 11-15-37-54-68 Mega Ball: 21 Multiplier: 2 $90 million

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments