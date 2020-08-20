 Skip to main content
Lottery: Aug. 20, 2020 (copy)
Lottery

Lottery: Aug. 20, 2020 (copy)

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Pick 3 Midday: 2-3-6

Daily Pick 3: 1-6-1

Pick 4 Midday: 4-2-4-4

Daily Pick 4: 5-5-1-7

All or Nothing Midday: 1-3-4-6-7-9-13-15-17-19-22

All or Nothing Evening: 1-5-8-9-11-13-16-17-18-19-20

Badger 5: 2-9-17-19-29

SuperCash: 1-6-10-17-28-30, Doubler: No

Megabucks: 3-28-29-33-34-49

Powerball: 13-23-47-55-58, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 10

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

