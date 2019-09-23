Lost in Yonkers photo

Eddie (Ryan Simonsen) and his sons (Isaiah Dean, Jared Simonsen) greet Grandma Kurnitz (Emily Mueller) in the Racine Theatre Guild production of "Lost in Yonkers."

 Michael Steinbach

RACINE — “Lost in Yonkers,” Neil Simon’s Tony awarding winning, semi-autobiographical play, returns to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., through Sept. 29.

After the death of their mother, Arty and Jay’s father is weighed down by debts. They are left to live with their stern grandmother, childlike Aunt Bella and hoodlum Uncle Louie so their father can pay back the loan sharks. In their strange new world of Yonkers, the young boys learn lessons about love, responsibility and the importance of family that will carry them into adulthood. Last produced at RTG in 1995, the coming of age story combines reality and comedy.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Directed by Lisa Kornetsky, the cast features Jared Simonsen as Jay, Isaiah Dean as Arty, Ryan Simonsen as Eddie, Tina Paukstelis as Bella, Emily Mueller as Grandma Kurnitz, Matt Specht as Louie and Kate May as Gert.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will also be a 7 p.m. show Sept. 26 and a 2 p.m. show Sept. 28. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older, and $13 for students 21 and younger. The cost is $14 for the 7 p.m. Sept. 26 show. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments