Lost Bearings Fall Frenzy has zombie laser tag

“A lot of people have played zombie laser tag before but never in the way we’re doing it,” said Edward Pie, IT administrator and video game enthusiast. “We wanted to create something different for our visitors so we designed a mission-based game where guests have to fix a generator and get to safety before they get overrun by zombies.” Zombie laser tag is set in the middle of a corn field complete with fog machines, darkness, terrifying music and flickering lights.