Lost Bearings Fall Frenzy has zombie laser tag

CALEDONIA — Lost Bearings Fall Frenzy is coming to Bear Paw Beach, 10006 Seven Mile Road, is open with fall-themed activities every Friday through Sunday through Oct. 31.

Activities include a nighttime Halloween-inspired drone show, mission-based Zombie Laser Tag, glow laser tag, a nautical themed flashlight corn maze, haunted trail and 100mph apple cannons.

The opening day for the haunted trail and zombie laser tag is Saturday, Sept. 18.

Guests can select either a daytime or nighttime package depending on their activity preferences. The Daytime packages include the corn maze, ship wreck’d island laser tag, turf games, apple cannons, pedal bikes and pumpkins. The Nighttime packages are perfect for guests who enjoy getting spooked from time to time and includes the drone show, haunted trail, zombie laser yag, flashlight maze and a 200-foot light tunnel.

“We’re always dreaming up unique experiences for families,” said IT manager Andy Ackmann. “Our Northern Lights drone show has been such a success this summer at the beach that we felt it made sense to continue it throughout the fall with Halloween-inspired shows.”

Adding to the excitement and tailoring towards their scare-enthusiast audience, zombie laser tag has been a huge undertaking for the team.