CHICAGO — The Montreal Canadiens weren’t pleased with how they played Sunday. They were just happy to get a win.
Tomas Tatar scored the tiebreaking goal on a deflection with 1:17 left in the third period and the Canadiens beat the Blackhawks 3-2 for their third straight win.
Max Domi and Shea Weber scored in the first period to give Montreal an early lead, but Patrick Kane connected twice to tie the score for Chicago, which has lost seven straight and nine of its last 10.
“It’s a big two points for us, no matter how you look at it,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said “We found a way to win, but we’re not going to stand here and say we had a great game.”
The Blackhawks went 1 for 8 on the power play, and failed to muster much pressure during a key six-minute advantage early in the third.
“We didn’t play our best game, but a good team is going to find a way to win,” Tatar said. “I think that’s what we did.”
Carey Price, starting for the seventh straight game and 11th in the last 12, stopped 37 shots. He was sharp when needed.
On the go-ahead goal, after a failed clearing attempt by the Blackhawks, Jeff Petry shot from the left point into traffic in front of the net. The puck went off the tip of Tatar’s stick and past a screened Corey Crawford, who finished with 25 saves.
The reeling Blackhawks fell to 3-11-2 under coach Jeremy Colliton, who replaced Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6.
