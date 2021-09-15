Lori A Soundergaard

Racine native Ron Purtee made the film “Becoming Undead" that was released in 2010. “Becoming Undead II” soon followed, debuting in 2013. “Becoming Undead III” is next — and Purtee is looking for 10 extras to fill his cast list.
Next week, part of Highway 11 in Sturtevant will be closed to all traffic due to construction on the railroad that runs alongside Hiawatha Bar and Grill, although access to all businesses in the area will be preserved.
Burlington Area School District leaders are urging parents to stop letting their kids use racial slurs as the district probes another report of high school football players directing slurs at players on an opposing team.
Racine mothers who lost sons and daughters to gun violence are coming together to speak out against punitive crime laws, to demand more safe programs for youth, and to call for stronger conflict-resolution education.