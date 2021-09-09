Loompa
A Racine woman has been accused of killing a man in a drunk driving accident Sunday night on Main Street on Racine's north side.
RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.
Adriana Cochran was at work when she felt a tingling on her right arm down to her leg Aug. 18. Five days later, she was on the operating table.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant.
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
The driver of a truck that was hit by a train on Seven Mile Road Monday afternoon survived.
RACINE — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night near the area of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue, the Racine Police Departmen…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched a teen girl in the face and hit her head into a wall.
A shooting was reported Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. on Park Avenue near 11th Street.
Watch now | Man killed by law officers after active shooter threat at Franklin Walmart, Milwaukee sheriff says
The incident followed a reported active shooter threat at a Walmart, although the only person believed to be injured or deceased through all this was the man with the gun who stole the vehicles, area law enforcement reported.