Adam Long bounced around golf's backwoods for years, winning only a lone Hooters Tour event. Now, he's headed to the Masters as a PGA Tour winner.
Long won the Desert Classic on Sundayat La Quinta, Calif., at PGA West, beating Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke with a 14-foot birdie putt on the final hole after a 6-iron approach from an awkward stance.
"In some ways it's been a little bit of a roller-coaster, but it's been a steady improvement throughout my career," Long said. "I've played in pretty much most tours around the world that there are and just kind of steadily progressed.
"It kind of can seem like it came out of nowhere, but my game's been trending in the right direction for really the last two years now."
Long closed with a 7-under 65 on the Stadium Course, holing the winning putt after Mickelson's 40-foot birdie try curled left at the end.
"I got a pretty good read off Phil's putt," Long said. "It was one of those putts that you just stand over you just know you're going to make. And you can't control that, but when you have that feeling it's a good one. I'm in pretty disbelief right now. I don't really know what happened."
Mickelson, the leader after each of the first three rounds, shot 69.
• Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea left the mistakes to everyone else down the stretch in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Ji managed a strong wind and temperatures in the 50s on Sunday by making three birdies on the back nine to pull away and close with a 1-under 70, giving her a two-shot victory in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Ji got her mistakes out of the way early, opening with two bogeys to fall behind Lydia Ko. The 32-year-old South Korean took the lead for good with a birdie on the 10th hole at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons, and she stayed in front the rest of the way.
"It was a little bit chilly for me today. My body was a little bit tight on first tee, so I just pulled a little bit, and I made a bogey," she said. "I made a bogey again second hole. I was like, 'OK, wait a minute. I need to play this.' But I have like 16 more holes, and I just trust my swing after that."
Ko was one shot behind when she pulled her tee shot on the par-5 13th and never found it, and then compounded the error with a three-putt for a double bogey. Ko made double bogey on the closing hole for a 42 on the back nine and a 77.
Ji finished at 14-under 270 to win by two over Mirim Lee, who made only one bogey in her round of 68. Nelly Korda (71) finished third.
Basketball
The Milwaukee Bucks are retiring four-time All-Star Marques Johnson's No. 8 jersey.
Johnson's number will be retired in a halftime ceremony when the Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 24.
The former UCLA star played 524 career games with Milwaukee over seven seasons, from 1977-84. He will become the ninth Bucks player to have his number retired.
Johnson says the honor "means more than words can express."
Johnson led Milwaukee to a 347-227 (.605) regular-season record and playoff appearances in six of his seven seasons with the team. He averaged 21 points (fourth-highest in team history), 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shot 53 percent from the field (fourth-highest in team history) during his time with the Bucks.
Baseball
Relief pitcher Cody Allen and the Los Angeles Angels have finalized a one-year contract for $8.5 million.
He can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses for games finished as part of the deal announced Sunday: $250,000 each for 35 and 40, and $500,000 apiece for 45, 50 and 55.
Allen had a career-high 4.70 ERA for Cleveland last season, going 4-6 with 27 saves in 70 games. The 30-year-old righty is the Indians' franchise leader with 149 saves.
The Angels posted a total of 35 saves last year, ranking 12th in the American League. Blake Parker led the team with 14 saves, wasn't offered a contract after the season and signed with Minnesota.
Starters Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill joined with the Angels earlier in the offseason.
