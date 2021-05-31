 Skip to main content
Lolly

Lolly

Lolly

I'm Lolly! I'm about 14 pounds pounds of cuteness, with a little bit of fluff I am such a LOVER!... View on PetFinder

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians
Local News

Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians

People crossing the street and cyclists should think twice before jaywalking or riding their bicycles through red lights in Racine this summer.

The Racine Police Department has the go-ahead from the city council to apply for a traffic grant that will have a pedestrian and bicycle component, even if some local leaders are worried about the side effects.

While a leader of the police department said that officers retain discretion in when to cite someone who commits a traffic violation vs. when to issue a warning, documents show the state will be expecting local officers working in traffic enforcement to issue citations in 75% of stops under this initiative.

