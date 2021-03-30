Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a veteran dirt racer, was second for his highest finish of the season. Hamlin, who had last raced on dirt in go-karts when he was 8, finished third.

Daniel Suarez was a season-best fourth for new team Trackhouse Racing, which is part-owned by Pitbull. Suarez’s first drive on dirt came in Friday practice and he caught on so quickly that he led his first laps of the season — 58 of them in all — and even bumped Logano out of his way to take over the point.

But Logano took over with 61 laps remaining and wasn’t challenged until the final restart when the race went to a two-lap overtime.

It was impossible to handicap this first dirt race because the teams had no idea how to prepare and the drivers had wildly varying experience. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, two of the top dirt racers in the country, were the favorites and the race might have gone differently had the two not crashed with each other 54 laps into the race.

Seven of the Cup regulars entered the Truck Series race just to get some track time on an unknown surface, a decision that bought them two additional practice sessions as well as Monday’s earlier race. Truex, a dirt novice, dominated the field to win the trucks and led a race-high 126 of the 253 laps.