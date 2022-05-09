Logano gets in last word

After William Byron squeezed him against the wall on a final restart, Joey Logano knew what he’d do if he got the chance to regain the lead.

Logano bumped Byron from behind on the next-to-last lap to win at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on Sunday. Byron hit the wall in turn three and Logano went on to his first win of the season and first at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

“There’s something to be said for an angry race car driver,” said Logano, who broke a 40-race winless drought.

Logano, who started from the pole, had one of the strongest cars all day and was in front coming out of the pits before a restart with 25 laps left. But Byron, who started low, forced Logano into the wall and out of the lead.

“If someone’s going to be willing to do that to you, then the gloves are off,” Logano said.

Byron was not happy with the maneuver, calling Logano an “idiot” and a ”moron” who has raced others questionably throughout his career.

The fans at Darlington let the Team Penske driver know what they thought, booing the 2018 NASCAR champion when he got out of his car.

“I’ve been called a lot of things, a lot worse than moron,” Logano said.

Byron, who signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, seemed as if he’d keep up his team’s dominant season over the final laps. Instead, Logano broke a 40-race winless drought.

Tyler Reddick was second followed by Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

Byron fell to 13th. He said the restart was just close racing and Byron didn’t deserve a hard hit on the rear bumper so close to the end.

Golf

Max Homa kept hearing from his coach, caddie and other supporters that he needed to carry himself with more confidence, an attitude befitting a multiple PGA Tour winner.

With his fourth win overall, third in 15 months and second since he gave up his popular podcast to focus on his career and mental health, the 31-year-old is starting to believe.

Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Md.

“All of a sudden last year I get in the top 50 in the world and you start looking around and it’s a new crop of people and you start thinking to myself, ‘Am I as good as these guys?’” Homa said. “So I’ve always struggled with it, but I have great people around me who bash me over the head telling me that I am that guy. I tried to walk around this week believing that and faking it a little bit until I made it.”

With his win last September in Napa, California, Homa joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He has yet to contend in a major, but his next chance comes in his next start, the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Steve Flesch rallied from four shots behind Sunday in Duluth, Ga., with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second title at the TPC Sugarloaf.

Flesch also won this tournament in 2018, his only other win on the PGA Tour Champions.

Flesch finished the second round badly and figured he had nothing to lose. He even switched back to his old set of irons for the final round.

“It’s been a trying couple of years,” Flesch said. “But man, it’s really, really satisfying.”

David Toms had a two-shot lead on the back nine when he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 13th and then a 6-footer for par on the 14th. Needing a birdie to force a playoff, Toms had a hybrid for his second shot on the par-5 18th and then chose to lay up.

His wedge from 103 yards was 18 feet right of the flag and he missed for a par and a 70.

Basketball

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with Atlanta, Minnesota and Orlando. The Hawks drafted him No. 15 overall in 2014, traded him to the Timberwolves, and he averaged 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds as a potentially promising rookie.

The Magic waived the 6-foot-10 forward in January, 2018, after he was part of an ESPN report that detailed sexual assault allegations against former basketball and football players at the school.

