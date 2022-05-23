Local piano students in concert to help Ukraine

RACINE — Local piano teachers will host a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave. Funds will be raised for relief and recovery to Ukrainian citizens.

Piano students of Anna Kojovic-Frodl, Flora Lim and Lynn Orlando will perform selections.

“Students will be given a platform to show that they can make a positive change in their world community through performing their pieces," said Kojovic-Frodl. Each student is collecting donations to bring to the concert.

There will be a special appearance of a young teen from Ukraine who will share a few words at the concert. This young man has escaped Ukraine with just the clothes on his back and is now living with a family in Kenosha.

Racine International Folk Dancers will perform two dances in the program, “Tikho nad Richkoya” and “Prayer for Ukraine.”

Masks will be required for entry. Those unable to attend can donate online at Razom.com. In the notes, indicate #RacineONE.

