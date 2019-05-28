Police investigate gunfire incidents
RACINE — As the long Memorial Day weekend winded down, Racine Police announced on Tuesday that they investigated four reports of gunfire since Sunday.
The first shots-fired incident was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Main Street, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Police located the scene of the shooting, but no one was injured and nothing was struck.
Later that day, at 9:47 p.m. and 10:48 p.m., two reports of gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, south of Byrd Avenue and west of Ohio Street. The initial investigation revealed that the shots were coming from behind an apartment building at 1831 Roosevelt Ave. While on the scene, police said shots could be heard to the east of there.
The third gunfire report came in at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Packard Avenue. The initial investigation revealed that two people were standing outside of a vehicle when shots were fired from a vehicle that was traveling south on Packard Avenue. The two people were not injured; however, the vehicle they were standing near was struck.
No one was in custody and police were continuing to investigate the incidents as of Tuesday.
Kenosha mayor recovering from heart attack
KENOSHA — Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian reportedly suffered a heart attack Sunday, according to City Administrator Ed St. Peter.
Antaramian’s condition was reported at several Memorial Day services which he was either expected to attend or was a planned guest speaker.
“He went to the hospital Sunday morning,” St. Peter said, adding he was having symptoms associated with heart problems.
St. Peter said Antaramian was stable and recovering Monday following a heart catheterization procedure. The name of the hospital was not released.
“He does not know how long he will be there,” St. Peter said.
He added that Antaramian always looks forward to attending the Memorial Day events throughout the city.
“If he could be there on a gurney, he would have been at all those events,” St. Peter said.
Chief to preside at Coffee with a Cop
MOUNT PLEASANT — Want to connect with local law enforcement while enjoying a free cup of coffee? Coffee with a Cop is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. today at the McDonald’s at 6630 Washington Ave.
Attendees can discuss community issues and drink coffee with Mount Pleasant’s new police chief, Matthew Soens.
For more information, contact C.O.P Officer Frank Jaramillo at fjaramillo@mtpleasantwi.gov or call 262-664-7943.
Jail staff promoted
RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced the following County Jail promotions on Tuesday: Corrections Officers Cory Hesthaven and Yusef Lowery have been promoted to corrections sergeants.
Hestaven’s promotion is effective immediately. Lowery’s promotion will be effective July 1.
1 dies in Miwaukee house fire
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say one of two people pulled from a burning Milwaukee home has died.
Firefighters were called to a house on the city’s north side about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and had a report that two people were trapped inside.
They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor and rescued two people from a balcony.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says one of those two has died. There’s no immediate word on the condition of the other person.
2 arrested in deadly explosion
WAUPACA — Two Waupaca County men have been arrested in connection with a deadly explosion.
A 44-year-old person was killed Sunday night after being struck by shrapnel from a homemade explosive device in Marion. That person has not been identified.
Sheriff’s officials say a 38-year-old New London man and a 38-year-old man from Clintonville were arrested Monday on possible charges of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons.
